Leather, Harman/Kardon Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Assist, Blind Spot, Remote Start!

Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

With great build quality and excellent performance, this 2023 Kia Forte5 ensures that your journey is always inspiring, no mater the destination. This 2023 Kia Forte5 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2023 Kia Forte5. Built to never compromise, this compact yet surprising Forte5 hatchback is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this vehicle was built to perform, not conform. For break from the sameness, check out this 2023 Forte5.This hatchback has 58,758 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

2023 Kia Forte5

58,758 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte5

GT No Accident Leather Harman/Kardon Cooled Seats Navigation Sunroof Remote Start

12265825

2023 Kia Forte5

GT No Accident Leather Harman/Kardon Cooled Seats Navigation Sunroof Remote Start

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,758KM
VIN KNAF45A79P5152375

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15828A
  • Mileage 58,758 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Park Assist
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor

2023 Kia Forte5