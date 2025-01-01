$23,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte5
2023 Kia Forte5
GT No Accident Leather Harman/Kardon Cooled Seats Navigation Sunroof Remote Start
2023 Kia Forte5
GT No Accident Leather Harman/Kardon Cooled Seats Navigation Sunroof Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,758KM
VIN KNAF45A79P5152375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15828A
- Mileage 58,758 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather, Harman/Kardon Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Assist, Blind Spot, Remote Start!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With great build quality and excellent performance, this 2023 Kia Forte5 ensures that your journey is always inspiring, no mater the destination. This 2023 Kia Forte5 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2023 Kia Forte5. Built to never compromise, this compact yet surprising Forte5 hatchback is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this vehicle was built to perform, not conform. For break from the sameness, check out this 2023 Forte5.This hatchback has 58,758 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Park Assist
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Kia Forte5