2023 KIA SPORTAGE X-LINE AWD COMES WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS,  DIGITAL CLUSTER, BACKUP CAMERA AND MANY MORE FEATURES. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2023 Kia Sportage

43,231 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage

X-line AWD

2023 Kia Sportage

X-line AWD

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,231KM
VIN KNDPUCAFXP7209500

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,231 KM

2023 KIA SPORTAGE X-LINE AWD

COMES WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS,  DIGITAL CLUSTER, BACKUP CAMERA AND MANY MORE FEATURES.

HST and licensing will be extra

At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Kia Sportage