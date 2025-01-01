$38,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R-Dynamic No Accident Adaptive Cruise Heated Seats Park Aid
2023 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R-Dynamic No Accident Adaptive Cruise Heated Seats Park Aid
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,683KM
VIN SALCT2FX1PH324261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18100
- Mileage 33,683 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $39,995 Finance Price: $37,995 Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Braking, Front Collision Warning, Park Aid!
Blending style and functionality in an attractive package, this 2023 Discovery Sport presents itself as a luxurious off-roader. This 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With a slew of desirable features, standard all-wheel drive, and an upscale-but-rugged appearance, the 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport is an embodiment of the brand's go-anywhere-in-comfort ethos. The Discovery Sport's off-road driving modes and technology features provide more off-road capability than you'll find in rivals. For buyers who want considerable off-road capability wrapped in a stylish package, this Discovery Sport is a brilliant choice.This SUV has 33,649 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 246HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Wireless Phone Charging
6-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,550 kgs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4.54 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L (246HP) I4 Gas P250
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Emergency Braking
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
