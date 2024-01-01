Menu
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE is a luxury SUV that combines high-performance capability with sophisticated design and advanced technology

Engine and Performance:

Engine: 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with mild hybrid technology (MHEV).
Power Output: 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission.
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.
0-60 mph: Approximately 5.4 seconds.
Top Speed: 140 mph.

Exterior Design:

Sporty Styling: Sleek and aerodynamic design with a dynamic, muscular stance.
Matrix LED Headlights: With signature Daytime Running Lights.
Panoramic Sunroof: Available for an enhanced open-air experience.

Interior and Comfort:

Luxury Cabin: Premium leather seats
Seating: Comfortably seats five passengers, with ample legroom and headroom.
Dual-Zone Climate Control: Ensures a comfortable environment for all passengers.

Technology and Infotainment:

Pivi Pro Infotainment System: 13.1-inch curved touchscreen with sharp graphics and quick response.
12.3-inch Digital Driver Display: Fully customizable for speed, navigation, and other vehicle data.
Meridian Sound System: Premium audio system with surround sound 
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Standard, with wireless device charging.

Driver Assistance and Safety:

Standard Driver Assistance Features:
Adaptive Cruise Control.
Lane Keep Assist.
Blind Spot Assist.
Emergency Braking.
360-degree camera system.

HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

30,858 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Dynamic SE

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Dynamic SE

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,858KM
VIN SAL1L9FU5PA107309

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 107309
  • Mileage 30,858 KM

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE is a luxury SUV that combines high-performance capability with sophisticated design and advanced technology

Engine and Performance:

  • Engine: 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with mild hybrid technology (MHEV).
  • Power Output: 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque.
  • Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission.
  • Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.
  • 0-60 mph: Approximately 5.4 seconds.
  • Top Speed: 140 mph.

Exterior Design:
  • Sporty Styling: Sleek and aerodynamic design with a dynamic, muscular stance.
  • Matrix LED Headlights: With signature Daytime Running Lights.
  • Panoramic Sunroof: Available for an enhanced open-air experience.

Interior and Comfort:
  • Luxury Cabin: Premium leather seats
  • Seating: Comfortably seats five passengers, with ample legroom and headroom.
  • Dual-Zone Climate Control: Ensures a comfortable environment for all passengers.

Technology and Infotainment:
  • Pivi Pro Infotainment System: 13.1-inch curved touchscreen with sharp graphics and quick response.
  • 12.3-inch Digital Driver Display: Fully customizable for speed, navigation, and other vehicle data.
  • Meridian Sound System: Premium audio system with surround sound 
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Standard, with wireless device charging.

Driver Assistance and Safety:
  • Standard Driver Assistance Features:
    • Adaptive Cruise Control.
    • Lane Keep Assist.
    • Blind Spot Assist.
    • Emergency Braking.
    • 360-degree camera system.


 







HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Leather Interior

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Driver Electric Seat

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Land Rover Range Rover