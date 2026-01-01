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2023 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography SWB
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography SWB
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
36,000KM
VIN SALK19E70PA048692
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography SWB finished in Belgravia Green over Tan delivers pinnacle luxury, timeless design, and unmatched refinement in a flagship SUV. This beautifully spec’d example stands out with its elegant colour combination and premium presence, making it a truly exceptional build.
At its core is a refined powertrain paired with an automatic transmission and advanced all-wheel drive system, delivering effortless performance, ultra-smooth ride quality, and class-leading comfort both on-road and off.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
At its core is a refined powertrain paired with an automatic transmission and advanced all-wheel drive system, delivering effortless performance, ultra-smooth ride quality, and class-leading comfort both on-road and off.
Factory options included:
- Autobiography SWB Trim
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- SV Wheels
- Premium Semi-Aniline Leather Interior
- Heated & Ventilated Front and Rear Seats
- Executive Rear Seating Package
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Meridian Signature Sound System
- Pivi Pro Infotainment System
- Navigation System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- 360° Camera
- Head-Up Display
- Ambient Lighting
- Soft-Close Doors
- Power Tailgate
- Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2023 Land Rover Range Rover