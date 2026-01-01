Menu
Account
Sign In
<span>2023 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography SWB finished in Belgravia Green over Tan delivers pinnacle luxury, timeless design, and unmatched refinement in a flagship SUV.</span><span> This beautifully spec’d example stands out with its elegant colour combination and premium presence, making it a truly exceptional build.</span> <span>At its core is a </span><span>refined powertrain paired with an automatic transmission and advanced all-wheel drive system</span><span>, delivering effortless performance, ultra-smooth ride quality, and class-leading comfort both on-road and off.</span> <span>Factory options included:</span> <ul> <li><span>Autobiography SWB Trim</span></li> <li><span>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span></li> <li><span>SV Wheels</span></li> <li><span>Premium Semi-Aniline Leather Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated & Ventilated Front and Rear Seats</span></li> <li><span>Executive Rear Seating Package</span></li> <li><span>Panoramic Sunroof</span></li> <li><span>Meridian Signature Sound System</span></li> <li><span>Pivi Pro Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>360° Camera</span></li> <li><span>Head-Up Display</span></li> <li><span>Ambient Lighting</span></li> <li><span>Soft-Close Doors</span></li> <li><span>Power Tailgate</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

36,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography SWB

Watch This Vehicle
13988637

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography SWB

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13988637
  2. 13988637
  3. 13988637
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
36,000KM
VIN SALK19E70PA048692

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography SWB finished in Belgravia Green over Tan delivers pinnacle luxury, timeless design, and unmatched refinement in a flagship SUV. This beautifully spec’d example stands out with its elegant colour combination and premium presence, making it a truly exceptional build.

At its core is a refined powertrain paired with an automatic transmission and advanced all-wheel drive system, delivering effortless performance, ultra-smooth ride quality, and class-leading comfort both on-road and off.

Factory options included:

  • Autobiography SWB Trim
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • SV Wheels
  • Premium Semi-Aniline Leather Interior
  • Heated & Ventilated Front and Rear Seats
  • Executive Rear Seating Package
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Meridian Signature Sound System
  • Pivi Pro Infotainment System
  • Navigation System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • 360° Camera
  • Head-Up Display
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Soft-Close Doors
  • Power Tailgate
  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start




At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2021 Bentley Bentayga Carbon exterior V8 AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Bentley Bentayga Carbon exterior V8 AWD 24,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS 71,398 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 AWD 57,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Land Rover Range Rover