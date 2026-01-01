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2023 Lexus LX
LX 600 VIP
2023 Lexus LX
LX 600 VIP
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Interior Colour Caramel Sunset
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 032151
- Mileage 68,049 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Lexus LX 600 VIP finished in Eminent White Pearl over Caramel Sunset leather delivers ultimate flagship luxury, executive-level comfort, and commanding performance in Lexus’ most prestigious SUV. Designed for those who demand first-class comfort, the LX 600 VIP combines handcrafted luxury, advanced technology, and limousine-like rear passenger accommodations.
Powered by a 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 409 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4WD, the LX 600 VIP delivers effortless performance, refined comfort, and confident capability in all driving conditions.
Factory options included:
- VIP Executive Rear Seating Package
- 4-Seat Configuration
- Rear Executive Captain’s Chairs with Ottoman
- Rear Seat Massage Function
- Heated & Ventilated Front & Rear Seats
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Mark Levinson Premium Audio System
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Adaptive Variable Suspension
- Full-Time 4WD System
- Premium Semi-Aniline Leather Interior
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heads-Up Display
- Large Dual-Screen Lexus Interface
- Navigation System
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Keeping Assist
- 360° Camera
- Soft-Close Doors
- Power Tailgate
- Premium VIP Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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