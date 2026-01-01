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<p style=text-align: left;><strong>2023 Lexus LX 600 VIP finished in Eminent White Pearl over Caramel Sunset leather delivers ultimate flagship luxury, executive-level comfort, and commanding performance in Lexus’ most prestigious SUV.</strong><span> Designed for those who demand first-class comfort, the </span><span>LX 600 VIP</span><span> combines handcrafted luxury, advanced technology, and limousine-like rear passenger accommodations.</span> <span> Powered by a </span><span><strong>3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 409 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission</strong> and full-time 4WD</span><span>, the LX 600 VIP delivers effortless performance, refined comfort, and confident capability in all driving conditions.</span> <span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong></span> <ul> <li><span>VIP Executive Rear Seating Package</span></li> <li><span>4-Seat Configuration</span></li> <li><span>Rear Executive Captain’s Chairs with Ottoman</span></li> <li><span>Rear Seat Massage Function</span></li> <li><span>Heated & Ventilated Front & Rear Seats</span></li> <li><span>Rear Seat Entertainment System</span></li> <li><span>Mark Levinson Premium Audio System</span></li> <li><span>Panoramic Sunroof</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Variable Suspension</span></li> <li><span>Full-Time 4WD System</span></li> <li><span>Premium Semi-Aniline Leather Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Heads-Up Display</span></li> <li><span>Large Dual-Screen Lexus Interface</span></li> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> <li><span>Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>360° Camera</span></li> <li><span>Soft-Close Doors</span></li> <li><span>Power Tailgate</span></li> <li><span>Premium VIP Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2023 Lexus LX

68,049 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Lexus LX

LX 600 VIP

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14112154

2023 Lexus LX

LX 600 VIP

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14112154
  2. 14112154
  3. 14112154
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Used
68,049KM
VIN JTJLBACX6P4032151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Caramel Sunset
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 032151
  • Mileage 68,049 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Lexus LX 600 VIP finished in Eminent White Pearl over Caramel Sunset leather delivers ultimate flagship luxury, executive-level comfort, and commanding performance in Lexus’ most prestigious SUV. Designed for those who demand first-class comfort, the LX 600 VIP combines handcrafted luxury, advanced technology, and limousine-like rear passenger accommodations.



Powered by a 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 409 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4WD, the LX 600 VIP delivers effortless performance, refined comfort, and confident capability in all driving conditions.









Factory options included:

  • VIP Executive Rear Seating Package
  • 4-Seat Configuration
  • Rear Executive Captain’s Chairs with Ottoman
  • Rear Seat Massage Function
  • Heated & Ventilated Front & Rear Seats
  • Rear Seat Entertainment System
  • Mark Levinson Premium Audio System
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Adaptive Variable Suspension
  • Full-Time 4WD System
  • Premium Semi-Aniline Leather Interior
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Large Dual-Screen Lexus Interface
  • Navigation System
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • 360° Camera
  • Soft-Close Doors
  • Power Tailgate
  • Premium VIP Alloy Wheels






At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Lexus LX