One Owner, F Sport, Heads up display, Panoramic power Moon Roof, Wireless Charging Pad, blind spot indicators, Lane departure alert, distance control alert , parking sensors, Key less proximity and Go, Navigation System, Surround Camera system, Rear view Camera, price includes Ontario OnDrive safety certificate, Administration fee and OMVIC Fee, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@maac.ca.

2023 Lexus NX

21,000 KM

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lexus NX

NX 350

13059173

2023 Lexus NX

NX 350

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2KGCEZ0PC030057

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black / Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

One Owner, F Sport, Heads up display, Panoramic power Moon Roof, Wireless Charging Pad, blind spot indicators, Lane departure alert, distance control alert , parking sensors, Key less proximity and Go, Navigation System, Surround Camera system, Rear view Camera, price includes Ontario OnDrive safety certificate, Administration fee and OMVIC Fee, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@maac.ca.

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
F Sport Package
Lane Departure Alert
Pre-Collision System
Blind spot Indicators
Panoramic Power Moon Roof
distance control alert
Parking Distance Alert Sensors

Mississauga Auto Centre

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Centre

905-823-5535

2023 Lexus NX