$29,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD at
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD at
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,500KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM9PM544308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6350
- Mileage 32,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
2023 Mazda CX-30