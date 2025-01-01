Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Mazda CX-30

32,500 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD at

Watch This Vehicle
12174349

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD at

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,500KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM9PM544308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6350
  • Mileage 32,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD at for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD at 32,500 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at FULL SERVICE RECORD BY MAZDA DEALER| NO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at FULL SERVICE RECORD BY MAZDA DEALER| NO 118,000 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 212,712 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2023 Mazda CX-30