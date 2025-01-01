Menu
2023 Mazda CX-30

51,000 KM

Details Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30

GX AWD

12213741

2023 Mazda CX-30

GX AWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,000KM
VIN 3MVDMBB76PM568920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33032LA
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888

1-888-351-8494
2023 Mazda CX-30