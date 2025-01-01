$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic dual-zone climate controls, Heated steering wheel, Lane Departure Warning System, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Heated exterior mirrors, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rearview camera, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, 8.8 wide colour display with Mazda Connect, Keyless entry, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics with 8-speakers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Day/night rearview mirror, Off-Road Traction Assist, Rain sensing intermittent front wipers, Warning lights for low windshield washer fluid level, low fuel level, door ajar, check engine, low oil pressure, electronic parking brake, high beam and safety belts, and many more...
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...
105 point safety and quality inspection.
Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.
3 days or 300km exchange policy **
Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**
Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.
Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.
Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.
401 Dixie Mazda
