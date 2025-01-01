2023 Mazda CX-30

Menu
Account
Sign In
Automatic dual-zone climate controls, Heated steering wheel, Lane Departure Warning System, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Heated exterior mirrors, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rearview camera, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, 8.8 wide colour display with Mazda Connect, Keyless entry, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics with 8-speakers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Day/night rearview mirror, Off-Road Traction Assist, Rain sensing intermittent front wipers, Warning lights for low windshield washer fluid level, low fuel level, door ajar, check engine, low oil pressure, electronic parking brake, high beam and safety belts, and many more... ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as... 105 point safety and quality inspection. Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians. 3 days or 300km exchange policy ** Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km** Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canadas largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the worlds most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canadas Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes. While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement. Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

2023 Mazda CX-30

40,250 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12299555

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,250KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM9PM524835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic dual-zone climate controls, Heated steering wheel, Lane Departure Warning System, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Heated exterior mirrors, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rearview camera, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, 8.8 wide colour display with Mazda Connect, Keyless entry, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics with 8-speakers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Day/night rearview mirror, Off-Road Traction Assist, Rain sensing intermittent front wipers, Warning lights for low windshield washer fluid level, low fuel level, door ajar, check engine, low oil pressure, electronic parking brake, high beam and safety belts, and many more...



___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.


Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.


While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.


Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 40,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Passport Touring REARVIEW CAMERA|CARPLAY|BLIND SPOT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Honda Passport Touring REARVIEW CAMERA|CARPLAY|BLIND SPOT 28,000 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD at TRADE IN SPECIAL for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD at TRADE IN SPECIAL 189,339 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2023 Mazda CX-30