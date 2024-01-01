Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Mazda CX-5

63,478 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at

Watch This Vehicle
12045685

2023 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,478KM
VIN JM3KFBDM3P0139072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at 63,478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at 43,105 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD AWD.BLIND SPOT.APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD AWD.BLIND SPOT.APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID 64,841 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2023 Mazda CX-5