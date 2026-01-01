$34,488+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
Signature
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$34,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metallic
- Interior Colour Cocoa
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,682 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Mazda CX5 Signature AWD – Luxury, Safety & Premium Craftsmanship
Finished in White over Nappa Brown Leather, the 2023 Mazda CX5 Signature AWD combines refined design, premium materials, and dynamic all-wheel-drive performance. Its upscale cabin, advanced safety systems, and Mazda’s signature driving feel make it a standout in the luxury compact SUV segment.
Key Features:
2.5L Turbocharged SKYACTIV-G engine: 256hp / 320lbft torque (premium fuel)
6-speed automatic with manual-shift mode
i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Nappa leather interior with real wood trim
Heated & ventilated front seats; heated rear seats; power driver seat with memory
Bose® 10-speaker premium audio and 10.25″ Mazda Connect® display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
360° view monitor with parking sensors
Power moonroof & liftgate
Dual-zone climate control, adaptive LED headlights
Advanced safety: Traffic Jam Assist, Radar Cruise, Lane-Keep Assist, Smart City Brake Support
Premium 19″ alloy wheels with Signature-exclusive accents
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.29% O.A.C
We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students.
Previously declined by a bank? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. We're here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
