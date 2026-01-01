2023 Mazda CX-5

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=150 data-end=528><strong data-start=150 data-end=224>2023 Mazda CX5 Signature AWD – Luxury, Safety & Premium Craftsmanship</strong><br data-start=224 data-end=227 />Finished in White over Nappa Brown Leather, the 2023 Mazda CX5 Signature AWD combines <strong data-start=314 data-end=392>refined design, premium materials, and dynamic all-wheel-drive performance</strong>. Its upscale cabin, advanced safety systems, and Mazda’s signature driving feel make it a standout in the luxury compact SUV segment. <p data-start=150 data-end=528>  <p data-start=530 data-end=549><strong data-start=530 data-end=547>Key Features:</strong> <ul data-start=550 data-end=1235> <li data-start=550 data-end=631> <p data-start=552 data-end=631>2.5L Turbocharged SKYACTIV-G engine: 256hp / 320lbft torque (premium fuel) </li> <li data-start=632 data-end=676> <p data-start=634 data-end=676>6-speed automatic with manual-shift mode </li> <li data-start=677 data-end=710> <p data-start=679 data-end=710>i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive (AWD) </li> <li data-start=711 data-end=757> <p data-start=713 data-end=757>Nappa leather interior with real wood trim </li> <li data-start=758 data-end=843> <p data-start=760 data-end=843>Heated & ventilated front seats; heated rear seats; power driver seat with memory </li> <li data-start=844 data-end=912> <p data-start=846 data-end=912>Bose® 10-speaker premium audio and 10.25″ Mazda Connect® display </li> <li data-start=913 data-end=947> <p data-start=915 data-end=947>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ </li> <li data-start=948 data-end=990> <p data-start=950 data-end=990>360° view monitor with parking sensors </li> <li data-start=991 data-end=1020> <p data-start=993 data-end=1020>Power moonroof & liftgate </li> <li data-start=1021 data-end=1075> <p data-start=1023 data-end=1075>Dual-zone climate control, adaptive LED headlights </li> <li data-start=1076 data-end=1173> <p data-start=1078 data-end=1173>Advanced safety: Traffic Jam Assist, Radar Cruise, Lane-Keep Assist, Smart City Brake Support </li> <li data-start=1174 data-end=1235> <p data-start=1176 data-end=1235>Premium 19″ alloy wheels with Signature-exclusive accents </li> </ul> HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.29% O.A.C We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students. Previously declined by a bank? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. Were here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2023 Mazda CX-5

65,682 KM

Details Description Features

$34,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-5

Signature

Watch This Vehicle
13518833

2023 Mazda CX-5

Signature

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13518833
  2. 13518833
  3. 13518833
  4. 13518833
  5. 13518833
  6. 13518833
  7. 13518833
  8. 13518833
  9. 13518833
  10. 13518833
  11. 13518833
  12. 13518833
  13. 13518833
  14. 13518833
  15. 13518833
  16. 13518833
  17. 13518833
  18. 13518833
  19. 13518833
  20. 13518833
  21. 13518833
  22. 13518833
  23. 13518833
  24. 13518833
  25. 13518833
  26. 13518833
  27. 13518833
  28. 13518833
  29. 13518833
  30. 13518833
  31. 13518833
  32. 13518833
  33. 13518833
  34. 13518833
  35. 13518833
  36. 13518833
  37. 13518833
Contact Seller

$34,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,682KM
VIN JM3KFBEY0P0218555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cocoa
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,682 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mazda CX5 Signature AWD – Luxury, Safety & Premium Craftsmanship
Finished in White over Nappa Brown Leather, the 2023 Mazda CX5 Signature AWD combines refined design, premium materials, and dynamic all-wheel-drive performance. Its upscale cabin, advanced safety systems, and Mazda’s signature driving feel make it a standout in the luxury compact SUV segment.

 

Key Features:



  • 2.5L Turbocharged SKYACTIV-G engine: 256hp / 320lbft torque (premium fuel)



  • 6-speed automatic with manual-shift mode



  • i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive (AWD)



  • Nappa leather interior with real wood trim



  • Heated & ventilated front seats; heated rear seats; power driver seat with memory



  • Bose® 10-speaker premium audio and 10.25″ Mazda Connect® display



  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™



  • 360° view monitor with parking sensors



  • Power moonroof & liftgate



  • Dual-zone climate control, adaptive LED headlights



  • Advanced safety: Traffic Jam Assist, Radar Cruise, Lane-Keep Assist, Smart City Brake Support



  • Premium 19″ alloy wheels with Signature-exclusive accents








HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*

Financing Available at as low as 6.29% O.A.C

We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students.

Previously declined by a bank? No problem !!

Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!




At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. We're here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium 122,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Camry SE Hybrid for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Toyota Camry SE Hybrid 19,692 KM $36,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Toyota 4Runner 99,704 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,488

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Mazda CX-5