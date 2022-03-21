Menu
2023 Mazda CX-50

89 KM

Details Features

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2023 Mazda CX-50

2023 Mazda CX-50

GS-L Shop Online With Dilawri Anywhere

2023 Mazda CX-50

GS-L Shop Online With Dilawri Anywhere

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

89KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8937412
  • Stock #: 31321
  • VIN: 7MMVABCM7PN106567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 31321
  • Mileage 89 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Roof Rack
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

