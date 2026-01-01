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2023 Mazda CX-9

19,355 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

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14117377

2023 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 14117377
  2. 14117377
  3. 14117377
  4. 14117377
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
19,355KM
VIN JM3TCBCY5P0659405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # G0056
  • Mileage 19,355 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
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905-238-XXXX

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905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
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401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2023 Mazda CX-9