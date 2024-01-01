Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

24,245 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 11537655
  2. 11537655
  3. 11537655
  4. 11537655
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,245KM
VIN 3MZBPAC70PM353796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32582A
  • Mileage 24,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus NEW TIRES & BRAKES|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|ALPI for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus NEW TIRES & BRAKES|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|ALPI 128,389 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS 60,234 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT 36,404 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2023 Mazda MAZDA3