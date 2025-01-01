2023 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
This vehicle is packed with advanced safety and convenience features, including front and rear airbags, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, and a back-up camera. It offers adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, rain-sensing wipers, and LED headlights for a safer, more confident drive. Inside, youll find heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and smart device integration with Bluetooth connectivity. Additional features include keyless entry, remote engine start, a power drivers seat, and a touchscreen infotainment system with MP3, HD Radio, and auxiliary audio input. The vehicle also comes with aluminum wheels, traction control, stability control, and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS for responsive handling and safety. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as... 105 point safety and quality inspection. Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians. 3 days or 300km exchange policy ** Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km** Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canadas largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the worlds most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canadas Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes. While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement. Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

42,866 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GT at AWD BLINDSPOT|CARPLAY|LANE ASSIST

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GT at AWD BLINDSPOT|CARPLAY|LANE ASSIST

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,866KM
VIN 3MZBPBDM9PM360529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,866 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is packed with advanced safety and convenience features, including front and rear airbags, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, and a back-up camera. It offers adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, rain-sensing wipers, and LED headlights for a safer, more confident drive.

Inside, you'll find heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and smart device integration with Bluetooth connectivity. Additional features include keyless entry, remote engine start, a power driver's seat, and a touchscreen infotainment system with MP3, HD Radio, and auxiliary audio input.

The vehicle also comes with aluminum wheels, traction control, stability control, and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS for responsive handling and safety.





Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.


Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.


While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.


Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

2023 Mazda MAZDA3