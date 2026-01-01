$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS ONE OWNER | LEASE RETURN | CPO ELIGIBLE
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS ONE OWNER | LEASE RETURN | CPO ELIGIBLE
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 34198A
- Mileage 48,412 KM
Vehicle Description
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | FRONT COLLISION MITIGATION | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | DRIVER MONITORING | BACK-UP CAMERA | AWD | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHERETTE SEATS | SUNROOF | POWER DRIVER SEAT | LED HEADLIGHTS
Why 401 Dixie Mazda
Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, we're committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable.
Trade-Ins Welcome
We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier.
Mazda Certified (CPO)
Ask about eligible Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for added confidence and Mazda-backed benefits.
CPO Benefits
160-point inspection
7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty
24-hour roadside assistance
Extended coverage available
CARFAX Canada vehicle history report
Part of Dilawri
401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canada's largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Comfort
Exterior
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
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905-238-9888