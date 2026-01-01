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FRONT COLLISION MITIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | 360 CAMERA | NAV SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BACK-UP CAMERA | REAR PARKING AID | LED HEADLIGHTS Why 401 Dixie Mazda Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, were committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable. Trade-Ins Welcome We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier. Mazda Certified (CPO) Ask about eligible Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for added confidence and Mazda-backed benefits. CPO Benefits 160-point inspection 7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty 24-hour roadside assistance Extended coverage available CARFAX Canada vehicle history report Part of Dilawri 401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canadas largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

71,098 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT CLEAN CARFAX | CPO ELIGIBLE | ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
14146456

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT CLEAN CARFAX | CPO ELIGIBLE | ONE OWNER

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 14146456
  2. 14146456
  3. 14146456
  4. 14146456
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,098KM
VIN JM1BPAMM0P1608953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 71,098 KM

Vehicle Description

FRONT COLLISION MITIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | 360 CAMERA | NAV SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BACK-UP CAMERA | REAR PARKING AID | LED HEADLIGHTS



Why 401 Dixie Mazda

Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, we're committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable.

Trade-Ins Welcome

We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier.

Mazda Certified (CPO)

Ask about eligible Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for added confidence and Mazda-backed benefits.

CPO Benefits

160-point inspection

7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty

24-hour roadside assistance

Extended coverage available

CARFAX Canada vehicle history report

Part of Dilawri

401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canada's largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-238-XXXX

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905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
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+ taxes & licensing>

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2023 Mazda MAZDA3