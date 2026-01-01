$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT CLEAN CARFAX | CPO ELIGIBLE | ONE OWNER
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT CLEAN CARFAX | CPO ELIGIBLE | ONE OWNER
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 71,098 KM
Vehicle Description
FRONT COLLISION MITIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | 360 CAMERA | NAV SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BACK-UP CAMERA | REAR PARKING AID | LED HEADLIGHTS
Why 401 Dixie Mazda
Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, we're committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable.
Trade-Ins Welcome
We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier.
Mazda Certified (CPO)
Ask about eligible Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for added confidence and Mazda-backed benefits.
CPO Benefits
160-point inspection
7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty
24-hour roadside assistance
Extended coverage available
CARFAX Canada vehicle history report
Part of Dilawri
401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canada's largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
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905-238-9888