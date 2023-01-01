Menu
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 This sedan comes with a New handcrafted AMG 2.0L inline-4 turbo engine that produces 402 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. It goes from 0–100km/h in 4.6 seconds. Engine is mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission.

2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

9,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

9,000KM
VIN W1KAF8HB6PR096204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 096204
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This sedan comes with a New handcrafted AMG 2.0L inline-4 turbo engine that produces 402 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. It goes from 0–100km/h in 4.6 seconds. Engine is mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Sun Roof
USB port

