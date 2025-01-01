2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Classic Red/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,340 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 – White with Red Interior
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 is a stylish and sporty luxury coupe, finished in a stunning white exterior with an eye-catching red interior. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, it delivers 221 hp for a dynamic yet refined driving experience. This model features LED headlights, 18" alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, and a dual 10.25" digital display with MBUX infotainment, Apple CarPlay®, and Android Auto™. With its bold design, premium materials, and advanced safety features, the CLA 250 blends performance and elegance in a head-turning package.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
