2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

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<span>Finished in </span><span>Black</span><span>, this </span><span>2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63</span><span> combines iconic design, handcrafted AMG performance, and uncompromising luxury. Instantly recognizable and engineered to dominate both city streets and off-road terrain, the G 63 delivers an unmatched blend of prestige, capability, and exhilarating performance.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><span>handcrafted AMG 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 producing 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque</span><span>, paired with an </span><span>AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission</span><span> and </span><span>4MATIC All-Wheel Drive</span><span>, this </span><span>G 63</span><span> delivers breathtaking acceleration and exceptional control in any driving condition. With </span><span>37,930 KM</span><span>, this luxury performance SUV is ready for its next owner.</span> <span>Factory Options & Features:</span> <span>• </span><span>AMG 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 – 577 HP</span> <span>• AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission</span> <span>• AMG Performance Exhaust System</span> <span>• AMG Ride Control Suspension</span> <span>• 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive</span> <span>• Three Locking Differentials</span> <span>• AMG Performance Steering Wheel</span> <span>• Nappa Leather Interior</span> <span>• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</span> <span>• Burmester Surround Sound System</span> <span>• Dual 12.3-Inch Digital Displays</span> <span>• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span> <span>• 360° Camera System</span> <span>• Blind Spot Assist</span> <span>• Lane Keeping Assist</span> <span>• Power Sunroof</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

37,930 KM

Details Description

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2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

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14324195

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14324195
  2. 14324195
  3. 14324195
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Used
37,930KM
VIN W1NYC7HJ6PX472150

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Black, this 2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 combines iconic design, handcrafted AMG performance, and uncompromising luxury. Instantly recognizable and engineered to dominate both city streets and off-road terrain, the G 63 delivers an unmatched blend of prestige, capability, and exhilarating performance.




Powered by a handcrafted AMG 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 producing 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, paired with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, this G 63 delivers breathtaking acceleration and exceptional control in any driving condition. With 37,930 KM, this luxury performance SUV is ready for its next owner.




Factory Options & Features:

• AMG 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 – 577 HP

• AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

• AMG Performance Exhaust System

• AMG Ride Control Suspension

• 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive

• Three Locking Differentials

• AMG Performance Steering Wheel

• Nappa Leather Interior

• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

• Burmester Surround Sound System

• Dual 12.3-Inch Digital Displays

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• 360° Camera System

• Blind Spot Assist

• Lane Keeping Assist

• Power Sunroof




At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class