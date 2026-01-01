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2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
37,930KM
VIN W1NYC7HJ6PX472150
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Black, this 2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 combines iconic design, handcrafted AMG performance, and uncompromising luxury. Instantly recognizable and engineered to dominate both city streets and off-road terrain, the G 63 delivers an unmatched blend of prestige, capability, and exhilarating performance.
Powered by a handcrafted AMG 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 producing 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, paired with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, this G 63 delivers breathtaking acceleration and exceptional control in any driving condition. With 37,930 KM, this luxury performance SUV is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• AMG 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 – 577 HP
• AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
• AMG Performance Exhaust System
• AMG Ride Control Suspension
• 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
• Three Locking Differentials
• AMG Performance Steering Wheel
• Nappa Leather Interior
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Burmester Surround Sound System
• Dual 12.3-Inch Digital Displays
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• 360° Camera System
• Blind Spot Assist
• Lane Keeping Assist
• Power Sunroof
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a handcrafted AMG 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 producing 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, paired with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, this G 63 delivers breathtaking acceleration and exceptional control in any driving condition. With 37,930 KM, this luxury performance SUV is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• AMG 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 – 577 HP
• AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
• AMG Performance Exhaust System
• AMG Ride Control Suspension
• 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
• Three Locking Differentials
• AMG Performance Steering Wheel
• Nappa Leather Interior
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Burmester Surround Sound System
• Dual 12.3-Inch Digital Displays
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• 360° Camera System
• Blind Spot Assist
• Lane Keeping Assist
• Power Sunroof
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class