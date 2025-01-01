$149,887.80+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 63 S
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 63 S
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
35,000KM
VIN 4JGFD8KB5PA917494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Red Pepper
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S is equipped with a high-performance engine designed for both power and refinement. It combines Mercedes-AMG’s engineering expertise with advanced technology to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. It has 4.0L V8 Biturbo with EQ Boost that generates 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The engine is supplemented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system, known as EQ Boost. This system adds an extra 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque temporarily, reducing turbo lag and improving acceleration. It has AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission for quick, precise shifts. It accelerates 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Driver Electric Seat
