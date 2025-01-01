Menu
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S is equipped with a high-performance engine designed for both power and refinement. It combines Mercedes-AMG's engineering expertise with advanced technology to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. It has 4.0L V8 Biturbo with EQ Boost that generates 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The engine is supplemented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system, known as EQ Boost. This system adds an extra 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque temporarily, reducing turbo lag and improving acceleration. It has AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission for quick, precise shifts. It accelerates 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!

At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE

35,000 KM

$149,887.80

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 63 S

12572045

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 63 S

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$149,887.80

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,000KM
VIN 4JGFD8KB5PA917494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Red Pepper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description


2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S


The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S is equipped with a high-performance engine designed for both power and refinement. It combines Mercedes-AMG’s engineering expertise with advanced technology to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. It has 4.0L V8 Biturbo with EQ Boost that generates 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The engine is supplemented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system, known as EQ Boost. This system adds an extra 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque temporarily, reducing turbo lag and improving acceleration. It has AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission for quick, precise shifts. It accelerates 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Driver Electric Seat

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE