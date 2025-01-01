$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 580
GLS 580
GLS 580
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 011399
- Mileage 24,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic exterior over Black Nappa Leather interior, this 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 4MATIC defines modern luxury and performance in the full-size SUV class. With its hand-crafted V8 mild-hybrid engine, advanced technology, and seven-passenger comfort, this GLS represents the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz engineering.
Key Features & Options
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 with EQ Boost (Mild Hybrid)
9G-TRONIC Automatic Transmission
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive System
Premium Nappa Leather Upholstery
AIRMATIC Adaptive Air Suspension
AMG Line Exterior Package (sport bumpers, flared arches, AMG wheels)
Multicontour Front Seats with Massage & Ventilation
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Panoramic Glass Sunroof
MBUX Dual 12.3” Digital Displays with Voice Control (“Hey Mercedes”)
Navigation with Augmented Reality Display
Burmester Surround Sound System
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
360° Camera & Active Parking Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control (DISTRONIC PLUS)
Blind Spot Assist / Lane Keep Assist / Cross Traffic Alert
Soft-Close Doors & Power Tailgate
Ambient Lighting (64 Colors)
Third-Row Seating (7-Passenger)
Towing Package with Trailer Stability Assist
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
844-902-5177