Recent Arrival!

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse

18,615 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross GT

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross GT

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 11533221
  2. 11533221
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,615KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4ATVAA3PZ605226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT

Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee, Admin Fee and Fuel.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse