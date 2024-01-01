$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross GT
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross GT
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,984KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4ATVAA9PZ608406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,984 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 241,938 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 108,065 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv 109,223 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-860-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse