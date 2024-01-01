Menu
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse

30,984 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 11533230
  2. 11533230
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
30,984KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4ATVAA9PZ608406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,984 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

