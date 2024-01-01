Menu
4WD.

Recent Arrival!

2023 Black Mitsubishi Outlander GT

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

35,341 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,341KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J4VA86PZ612407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,341 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD.

Recent Arrival!


2023 Black Mitsubishi Outlander GT

Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee, Admin Fee and Fuel.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander