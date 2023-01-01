$51,995+ tax & licensing
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2023 Nissan Frontier
2023 Nissan Frontier
PRO-4X - Air - Tilt - Cruise
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
15,298KM
Used
- Stock #: 12238A
- VIN: 1N6ED1EK3PN611516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,298 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Stay connected, stay protected, and do it all with this 2023 Nissan Frontier. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2023 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2023 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 15,298 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS) with individual display Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Painted PRO-4X Alloy
Tires: P265/70R17 AT
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Wireless Phone Charging
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Windows
Sunroof
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers & Navigation -inc: 9" colour touch-screen display w/Apple Android Auto/wireless Apple CarPlay, electronic compass in navigation system, NissanConnect services, wi-fi hotspot, over-the-air (OTA) updating for headunit firmware, ...
Siriusxm Traffic/Premium Traffic - Nissanconnect Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
3 Skid Plates
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Axle Ratio 3.692
558.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,727 kgs (6,012 lbs)
Engine: 3.8L V6 w/DIG -inc: idle start/stop
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
AM / FM / CD Player
