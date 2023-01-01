2023 Nissan Frontier

$51,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 2 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9897593

9897593 Stock #: 12238A

12238A VIN: 1N6ED1EK3PN611516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,298 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS) with individual display Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Black grille w/body-colour surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 17" Painted PRO-4X Alloy Tires: P265/70R17 AT Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Wireless Phone Charging Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Windows Sunroof Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers & Navigation -inc: 9" colour touch-screen display w/Apple Android Auto/wireless Apple CarPlay, electronic compass in navigation system, NissanConnect services, wi-fi hotspot, over-the-air (OTA) updating for headunit firmware, ... Siriusxm Traffic/Premium Traffic - Nissanconnect Services Real-Time Traffic Display Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 80 L Fuel Tank 3 Skid Plates Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Axle Ratio 3.692 558.0 Kgs Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,727 kgs (6,012 lbs) Engine: 3.8L V6 w/DIG -inc: idle start/stop Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Park Assist LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player

