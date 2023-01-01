Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

200 KM

Details Description Features

$49,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,699

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 9000 Sales

905-279-9990

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Pathfinder

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

  1. 1681766917
  2. 1681766919
  3. 1681766923
  4. 1681766927
  5. 1681766929
  6. 1681766931
  7. 1681766933
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,699

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844985
  • Stock #: 1200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes tax and licensing. ADVERTISED PRICE IS FINANCE ONLY. CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER.  Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees. CERTIFICATION: As per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $799. FINANCING AVAILABLE: Everybody Approved. We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990 or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca. You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto 9000 Sales

2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 62,987 KM
$27,400 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model S 1...
 108,689 KM
$101,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series
236,999 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email Auto 9000 Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto 9000 Sales

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

Call Dealer

905-279-XXXX

(click to show)

905-279-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory