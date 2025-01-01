Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Cash Price: $25,995 Finance Price: $23,995 Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Blind Spot, Emergency Brake, Rear Automatic Braking, Remote Start, Push Button Start!<br></b><br> Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. <br><hr></hr>CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.<br><hr></hr><br> <br><iframe width=100% height=350 src=https://www.youtube.com/embed/cfUvb7Vje4s?si=bynABMY43UMbkzo7 title=YouTube video player frameborder=0 allow=accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share referrerpolicy=strict-origin-when-cross-origin allowfullscreen></iframe><br><br><br> Incredible performance blends seamlessly with the exciting interior in this 2023 Sentra. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Mississauga. <br> <br>More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This low mileage sedan has just 24,968 kms. Its white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/ target=_blank>https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/</a><br><br> <br/><br>SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today! <br><hr></hr>PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?<br><hr></hr>WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.<br><hr></hr>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!<br>The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o

2023 Nissan Sentra

24,968 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV No Accident Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle
12877322

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV No Accident Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Remote Start

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 12877322
  2. 12877322
  3. 12877322
  4. 12877322
  5. 12877322
  6. 12877322
  7. 12877322
  8. 12877322
  9. 12877322
  10. 12877322
  11. 12877322
  12. 12877322
  13. 12877322
  14. 12877322
  15. 12877322
  16. 12877322
  17. 12877322
  18. 12877322
  19. 12877322
  20. 12877322
  21. 12877322
  22. 12877322
  23. 12877322
  24. 12877322
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,968KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV6PY285780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18044
  • Mileage 24,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $25,995 Finance Price: $23,995 Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Blind Spot, Emergency Brake, Rear Automatic Braking, Remote Start, Push Button Start!

Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.





Incredible performance blends seamlessly with the exciting interior in this 2023 Sentra. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This low mileage sedan has just 24,968 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Comfort

air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
LASER CRUISE
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

Used 2023 Nissan Sentra SV No Accident Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Nissan Sentra SV No Accident Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Remote Start 24,968 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Audi Q5 Progressiv S-Line Sport Black Optics No Accident Adaptive Cruise Ambient Light for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Audi Q5 Progressiv S-Line Sport Black Optics No Accident Adaptive Cruise Ambient Light 17,513 KM $56,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive No Accident Carplay Navigation Sunroof for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive No Accident Carplay Navigation Sunroof 69,423 KM $28,595 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2023 Nissan Sentra