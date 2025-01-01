$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra
SV No Accident Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,968KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV6PY285780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18044
- Mileage 24,968 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $25,995 Finance Price: $23,995 Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Blind Spot, Emergency Brake, Rear Automatic Braking, Remote Start, Push Button Start!
Incredible performance blends seamlessly with the exciting interior in this 2023 Sentra. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This low mileage sedan has just 24,968 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
LASER CRUISE
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
