<h1 data-start=0 data-end=59><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2023 Nissan Sentra SV – Modern Style & Everyday Comfort</span></h1> <p data-start=61 data-end=244>This 2023 Nissan Sentra SV offers sleek design, excellent efficiency, and smart technology, making it a perfect daily driver. <hr data-start=246 data-end=249 /> <h2 data-start=251 data-end=268>Key Features</h2> <ul data-start=269 data-end=627> <li data-start=269 data-end=317> <p data-start=271 data-end=317>2.0L 4-Cylinder engine with CVT transmission </li> <li data-start=318 data-end=339> <p data-start=320 data-end=339>Front-Wheel Drive </li> <li data-start=340 data-end=395> <p data-start=342 data-end=395>Nissan Safety Shield 360 driver-assist technologies </li> <li data-start=396 data-end=428> <p data-start=398 data-end=428>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </li> <li data-start=429 data-end=475> <p data-start=431 data-end=475>Heated front seats & heated steering wheel </li> <li data-start=476 data-end=515> <p data-start=478 data-end=515>Remote engine start & keyless entry </li> <li data-start=516 data-end=555> <p data-start=518 data-end=555>Dual-zone automatic climate control </li> <li data-start=556 data-end=593> <p data-start=558 data-end=593>Rearview camera & parking sensors </li> <li data-start=594 data-end=627> <p data-start=596 data-end=627>Alloy wheels & LED headlights </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2023 Nissan Sentra

118,675 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra

SV

12969629

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,675KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV4PY223360

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 223360
  • Mileage 118,675 KM

Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Climate Control
A/C

Bluetooth Connection

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
