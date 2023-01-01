Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman

782 KM

Details Description Features

$328,878

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$328,878

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman

GT4 RS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman

GT4 RS

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 10460454
  2. 10460454
  3. 10460454
  4. 10460454
  5. 10460454
  6. 10460454
  7. 10460454
  8. 10460454
  9. 10460454
  10. 10460454
  11. 10460454
  12. 10460454
  13. 10460454
  14. 10460454
  15. 10460454
  16. 10460454
  17. 10460454
  18. 10460454
  19. 10460454
  20. 10460454
  21. 10460454
  22. 10460454
  23. 10460454
  24. 10460454
  25. 10460454
  26. 10460454
  27. 10460454
  28. 10460454
  29. 10460454
  30. 10460454
  31. 10460454
Contact Seller

$328,878

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
782KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10460454
  • Stock #: 280395
  • VIN: wp0ae2a84ps280395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black w/Deep Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 782 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 112,279 KM
$24,478 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 91,525 KM
$24,478 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Jett...
 50 KM
$34,778 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory