$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Built to Serve | Level 2 | NAV | 3.55 Axle | 4X4
2023 RAM 1500
Built to Serve | Level 2 | NAV | 3.55 Axle | 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250563A
- Mileage 28,170 KM
Vehicle Description
COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canada's #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!!
2023 Ram 1500 Big Horn Built to Serve Crew Cab 4X4 | 3.6L V6 | Bright White | Heated Cloth Bucket Seats | Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | Alpine Premium Audio System | Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group | Bed Utility Group | Park-sense Front & Rear Parking Sensors | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Class IV Hitch Receiver | 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio | Mopar Deployable Bed Step | Spray-in Bed Liner | Mopar Black Side Steps
One Owner Clean Carfax
Built for strength, utility, and everyday comfort, this One Owner 2023 Ram 1500 Big Horn Built to Serve Crew Cab 4X4 in Bright White is a well-equipped truck designed to handle tough jobs and daily driving with ease. Powered by a dependable 3.6L V6, it delivers strong performance with a 3.55 rear axle ratio and a Class IV hitch receiver, making towing and hauling effortless. Inside, heated cloth bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and remote start ensure comfort and convenience, while the Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an Alpine Premium Audio System keep you connected and entertained. The Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group adds premium touches and advanced features, while the Bed Utility Group, spray-in bed liner, Mopar deployable bed step, and Mopar black side steps enhance functionality and durability. Park-Sense front and rear parking sensors provide added confidence in tight spaces. With a One Owner Clean Carfax, this Built to Serve edition blends rugged capability with modern features, making it an excellent choice for work, towing, and everyday life.
______________________________________________________
Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether you're inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly.
WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS!
______________________________________________________
Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e end users) only.
*FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)*
*FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!)
______________________________________________________
Peel Chrysler — A Trusted Destination: Based in Port Credit, Ontario, we proudly serve customers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197.
Disclaimer Statement: At Peel Chrysler, your satisfaction is our priority. While many pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys, variations may occur based on trade-ins, and all Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with one key. Any extras provided by the previous owner will be included with your purchase, and additional keys can be bought at the time of sale. Online prices and payments are for finance purchases. Used vehicles that are being financed are subject to a $499 (^$1500 non-prime) financing fee, while cash purchases (certified cheque, bank draft, or wire transfer) on used vehicles have a $2,000 surcharge ( online price + $2,000). Cash purchases of new vehicles only incur applicable taxes and licensing fees, and those priced above $100,000 (including accessories or add-ons) are subject to a federal luxury tax. Optional finance and lease terms are available, and if trading in a vehicle with an outstanding loan balance requiring Peel Chrysler to facilitate the lien payout, a Lien Payout Fee of $349 applies. Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice. While we strive for accuracy, occasional technical or human errors may occur, so we encourage verifying all vehicle details, including features, options, materials, and specifications, with a Peel Chrysler representative by contacting us or visiting our dealership. Experience seamless convenience with our nationwide delivery options. Visit our website or contact us for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
Peel Chrysler Fiat
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-278-6181