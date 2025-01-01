$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
Used
30,586KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT7PG670428
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250110A
- Mileage 30,586 KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
