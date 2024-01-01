$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
RWD
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
Used
58,244KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA1PF429388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8187
- Mileage 58,244 KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
