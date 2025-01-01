$41,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Tesla Model 3
Long Range Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof
2023 Tesla Model 3
Long Range Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,274KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB9PF415540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,274 KM
Vehicle Description
Dual Motor, Autopilot, Blindspot Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Obstacle-aware Acceleration, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube supported, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel! Former Daily Rental!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Metallic Paint
Power Liftgate
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Wireless Phone Charging
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Power Tilt Wheel
Side Camera
WIFI
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 534 km estimated range
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 11.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 7 Passenger No Accident Blind Spot Leather Panoramic Roof 198,978 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Carplay Heated Seats Leather Remote Start 174,883 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Matrix XR No Accident Power Mirrors Power Windows Keyless Entry 178,252 KM $5,800 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2023 Tesla Model 3