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*FULLY LOADED* * LONG RANGE* *AWD* *MOON ROOF* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *AUTOMATIC* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year :2023Make: Tesla Model: 3Trim: Long Range AWDKms: 89,787 Finance Price: $28,880 Cash Price: $29,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with ONLY 89,787 kms!! For the affordable price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful White exterior with a Black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report.VIN: LRW3E1EB5PC942937

2023 Tesla Model 3

Details Description Features

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

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13993098.807500283?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33754

2023 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

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$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN LRW3E1EB5PC942937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 942937
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

*FULLY LOADED* * LONG RANGE* *AWD* *MOON ROOF* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *AUTOMATIC* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year :2023Make: Tesla Model: 3Trim: Long Range AWDKms: 89,787 Finance Price: $28,880 Cash Price: $29,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with ONLY 89,787 kms!! For the affordable price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful White exterior with a Black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report.VIN: LRW3E1EB5PC942937

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat

Exterior

Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 534 km estimated range

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
11.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

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1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

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416-606-7758

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$28,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2023 Tesla Model 3