$28,880+ taxes & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
2023 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$28,880
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 942937
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
*FULLY LOADED* * LONG RANGE* *AWD* *MOON ROOF* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *AUTOMATIC* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year :2023Make: Tesla Model: 3Trim: Long Range AWDKms: 89,787 Finance Price: $28,880 Cash Price: $29,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with ONLY 89,787 kms!! For the affordable price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful White exterior with a Black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report.VIN: LRW3E1EB5PC942937
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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