$65,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2023 Tesla Model Y
2023 Tesla Model Y
Standard Range No Accident Autopilot Glassroof Low Mileage
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$65,995
+ taxes & licensing
99KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10217235
- Stock #: 12853
- VIN: LRWYGDFD9PC966112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This Tesla Model Y is a fully electric mid-size SUV with unrivaled safety and copious cargo space. This 2023 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This 2023 Tesla Model Y is engineered to masterfully blend efficient EV driving dynamics with unparalleled versatility, capability, and protection. The exterior styling features fluid and minimalist body lines with exemplary aerodynamic design, to create an overall attractive package. The interior space is a tech-lover's dream, loaded with cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems, in addition to well-built interior panels and premium trim materials.This low mileage SUV has just 99 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Power Tilt Wheel
Side Camera
WIFI
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5