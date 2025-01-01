Menu
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

Finished in White over Black interior, this 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD delivers an exceptional blend of performance, technology, and practicality. With dual-motor all-wheel drive, an extended driving range, and advanced Autopilot capabilities, this Model Y defines the future of electric mobility.

Key Features & Options

Dual-Motor Long Range All-Wheel Drive system
Up to ~525 km estimated range (EPA)
0–100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds
15-inch central touchscreen display
Autopilot driver-assistance system
Heated front and rear seats
Premium audio system (14 speakers)
Panoramic all-glass roof
Wireless phone charging
Power liftgate
Over-the-air software updates
Navigation with real-time Supercharger routing
19-inch Gemini alloy wheels
Full LED lighting
Keyless entry and phone-as-key functionality

VIN: LRWYGDEE6PC264324
Mileage: 67,029 KM
Exterior: Pearl White Multi-Coat
Interior: Black
Body Style: SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type: Electric
Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Doors: 4-door
Passengers: 5

B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Tesla Model Y