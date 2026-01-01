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2023 Tesla Model Y

86,897 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

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13988634

2023 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13988634
  2. 13988634
  3. 13988634
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,897KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF7PF695742

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,897 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Tesla Model Y