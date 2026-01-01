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<strong>2023 Tesla Model Y Performance finished in White over Black delivers exhilarating electric performance, advanced technology, and everyday SUV practicality.</strong><span> With its sleek design, spacious interior, and instant torque, the Model Y Performance offers a premium EV driving experience.</span> <span>At its core is a </span><strong>dual-motor all-wheel drive electric powertrain producing up to 456 horsepower</strong><span><strong>,</strong> delivering lightning-fast acceleration, precise handling, and an impressive electric range.</span> <span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong></span> <ul> <li><span>Performance Trim (Dual Motor AWD)</span></li> <li><span>Performance Upgrade Package</span></li> <li><span>Autopilot</span></li> <li><span>Premium Interior</span></li> <li><span>Glass Roof</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front & Rear Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Large Touchscreen Display</span></li> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> <li><span>Bluetooth Connectivity</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>360° Visualization</span></li> <li><span>Wireless Charging</span></li> <li><span>Power Tailgate</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry</span></li> <li><span>Over-the-Air Updates</span></li> <li><span>Performance Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2023 Tesla Model Y

86,897 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

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13988640

2023 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13988640
  2. 13988640
  3. 13988640
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$CALL

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Used
86,897KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF7PF 69574

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 695742
  • Mileage 86,897 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Tesla Model Y Performance finished in White over Black delivers exhilarating electric performance, advanced technology, and everyday SUV practicality. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and instant torque, the Model Y Performance offers a premium EV driving experience.




At its core is a dual-motor all-wheel drive electric powertrain producing up to 456 horsepower, delivering lightning-fast acceleration, precise handling, and an impressive electric range.



Factory options included:

  • Performance Trim (Dual Motor AWD)
  • Performance Upgrade Package
  • Autopilot
  • Premium Interior
  • Glass Roof
  • Heated Front & Rear Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Large Touchscreen Display
  • Navigation System
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Backup Camera
  • 360° Visualization
  • Wireless Charging
  • Power Tailgate
  • Keyless Entry
  • Over-the-Air Updates
  • Performance Alloy Wheels




At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Tesla Model Y