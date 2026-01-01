$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE
2023 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
86,897KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF7PF 69574
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 695742
- Mileage 86,897 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Tesla Model Y Performance finished in White over Black delivers exhilarating electric performance, advanced technology, and everyday SUV practicality. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and instant torque, the Model Y Performance offers a premium EV driving experience.
At its core is a dual-motor all-wheel drive electric powertrain producing up to 456 horsepower, delivering lightning-fast acceleration, precise handling, and an impressive electric range.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
At its core is a dual-motor all-wheel drive electric powertrain producing up to 456 horsepower, delivering lightning-fast acceleration, precise handling, and an impressive electric range.
Factory options included:
- Performance Trim (Dual Motor AWD)
- Performance Upgrade Package
- Autopilot
- Premium Interior
- Glass Roof
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Large Touchscreen Display
- Navigation System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Backup Camera
- 360° Visualization
- Wireless Charging
- Power Tailgate
- Keyless Entry
- Over-the-Air Updates
- Performance Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2023 Tesla Model Y