$35,880+ taxes & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD
2023 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$35,880
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,489 KM
Vehicle Description
*FULLY LOADED* *LONG RANGE* *AWD* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *REVERSE CAMERA* *AUTOMATIC* and much MORE!! Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2023 Make: Tesla Model: Y Trim: Long Range AWD Kms: 80,489 Finance Price: $35,880 Cash Price: $36,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD with ONLY 80,489 kms!! For the affordable price of $35,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful White exterior with a White leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report. VIN: 7SAYGDEEOPF613714
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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