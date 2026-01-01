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<strong>2023 Toyota Camry SE Upgrade finished in Black delivers sporty styling, enhanced features, and proven reliability in a refined midsize sedan.</strong><span> With its aggressive design and upgraded comfort, the SE Upgrade offers a perfect blend of performance and practicality.</span> At its core is a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth acceleration, strong fuel efficiency, and dependable everyday performance. <span>Factory options included:</span> <ul> <li><span>SE Upgrade Package</span></li> <li><span>Sport-Tuned Suspension</span></li> <li><span>Leather-Trimmed / SofTex Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Power Driver Seat</span></li> <li><span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</span></li> <li><span>Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Pre-Collision System</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>Remote Keyless Entry</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2023 Toyota Camry

74,961 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota Camry

SE

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14036823

2023 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14036823
  2. 14036823
  3. 14036823
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$CALL

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Used
74,961KM
VIN 4T1S11AKXPU777666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,961 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota Camry SE Upgrade finished in Black delivers sporty styling, enhanced features, and proven reliability in a refined midsize sedan. With its aggressive design and upgraded comfort, the SE Upgrade offers a perfect blend of performance and practicality.



At its core is a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth acceleration, strong fuel efficiency, and dependable everyday performance.

Factory options included:

  • SE Upgrade Package
  • Sport-Tuned Suspension
  • Leather-Trimmed / SofTex Interior
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Pre-Collision System
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Backup Camera
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Alloy Wheels







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Toyota Camry