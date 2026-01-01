$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Camry
SE
2023 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
74,961KM
VIN 4T1S11AKXPU777666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,961 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Toyota Camry SE Upgrade finished in Black delivers sporty styling, enhanced features, and proven reliability in a refined midsize sedan. With its aggressive design and upgraded comfort, the SE Upgrade offers a perfect blend of performance and practicality.
At its core is a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth acceleration, strong fuel efficiency, and dependable everyday performance.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
At its core is a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth acceleration, strong fuel efficiency, and dependable everyday performance.
Factory options included:
- SE Upgrade Package
- Sport-Tuned Suspension
- Leather-Trimmed / SofTex Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Pre-Collision System
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Backup Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2023 Toyota Camry