2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
82,631KM
VIN JTDBCMFE9P3003658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,631 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid
It offers a perfect blend of fuel efficiency and comfort. Powered by a 1.8L hybrid engine with 138 hp, it delivers an impressive fuel economy of around 4.7L/100km. Key features include heated seats, 8" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, keyless entry, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 for advanced driver assistance. A smart, reliable hybrid sedan ideal for daily driving.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO TRICITY, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Special financing price:$28,888*
Cash Price: $30,388*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 1031 VICTORIA STREET NORTH, UNIT 2 , KITCHENER ( N2B 3C7 )
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
