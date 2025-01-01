Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid It offers a perfect blend of fuel efficiency and comfort. Powered by a 1.8L hybrid engine with 138 hp, it delivers an impressive fuel economy of around 4.7L/100km. Key features include heated seats, 8 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, keyless entry, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 for advanced driver assistance. A smart, reliable hybrid sedan ideal for daily driving. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO TRICITY, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Special financing price:$28,888* Cash Price: $30,388* HST and Licensing will be extra. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 1031 VICTORIA STREET NORTH, UNIT 2 , KITCHENER ( N2B 3C7 ) We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

82,631 KM

Details Description Features

13070038

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
82,631KM
VIN JTDBCMFE9P3003658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,631 KM

Vehicle Description


2023 Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid

It offers a perfect blend of fuel efficiency and comfort. Powered by a 1.8L hybrid engine with 138 hp, it delivers an impressive fuel economy of around 4.7L/100km. Key features include heated seats, 8" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, keyless entry, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 for advanced driver assistance. A smart, reliable hybrid sedan ideal for daily driving.




BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO TRICITY, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Special financing price:$28,888*

Cash Price: $30,388*

HST and Licensing will be extra.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.

$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 1031 VICTORIA STREET NORTH, UNIT 2 , KITCHENER ( N2B 3C7 )




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

2023 Toyota Corolla