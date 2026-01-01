$23,799+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
CVT
2023 Toyota Corolla
CVT
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$23,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Price: $23,799 + tax & license
Kilometers: Only 73,000 km
Condition: Excellent
Financing & Warranty Available
2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE
Sporty SE trim with sleek, aggressive styling
Fuel-efficient and fun to drive
Automatic transmission
Backup camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Alloy wheels
Keyless entry & push-button start
Toyota Safety Sense (lane assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation)
Clean interior, well maintained
Flexible financing options available
Extended warranty options for peace of mind
Trade-ins welcome
The Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE is known for outstanding reliability, low ownership costs, and sporty design. With only 73,000 km, this 2023 model is ideal for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone seeking a dependable hatchback.
📍 Priced at $23,799 plus tax and license – excellent value for a late-model Toyota!📍 Sold by:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Call or Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
📧 Email: mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com
📞 Contact us today to book your test drive!
This Corolla Hatchback won’t last long.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198