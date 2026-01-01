Menu
<h2 data-start=96 data-end=163>🚗 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE | Low KM | Sporty & Reliable</h2><p data-start=165 data-end=301><strong data-start=165 data-end=175>Price:</strong> $23,799 + tax & license<br data-start=200 data-end=203><strong data-start=203 data-end=218>Kilometers:</strong> Only <strong data-start=224 data-end=237>73,000 km</strong><br data-start=237 data-end=240><strong data-start=240 data-end=254>Condition:</strong> Excellent<br data-start=264 data-end=267><strong data-start=267 data-end=301>Financing & Warranty Available</strong></p><h3 data-start=303 data-end=329>🔥 Vehicle Highlights:</h3><ul data-start=330 data-end=690><li data-start=330 data-end=368><p data-start=332 data-end=368>2023 <strong data-start=337 data-end=368>Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE</strong></p></li><li data-start=369 data-end=416><p data-start=371 data-end=416>Sporty SE trim with sleek, aggressive styling</p></li><li data-start=417 data-end=450><p data-start=419 data-end=450>Fuel-efficient and fun to drive</p></li><li data-start=451 data-end=475><p data-start=453 data-end=475>Automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=476 data-end=491><p data-start=478 data-end=491>Backup camera</p></li><li data-start=492 data-end=522><p data-start=494 data-end=522>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=523 data-end=537><p data-start=525 data-end=537>Alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=538 data-end=573><p data-start=540 data-end=573>Keyless entry & push-button start</p></li><li data-start=574 data-end=656><p data-start=576 data-end=656>Toyota Safety Sense (lane assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation)</p></li><li data-start=657 data-end=690><p data-start=659 data-end=690>Clean interior, well maintained</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=692 data-end=733>💰 Easy Financing & Added Protection:</h3><ul data-start=734 data-end=846><li data-start=734 data-end=776><p data-start=736 data-end=776><strong data-start=736 data-end=776>Flexible financing options available</strong></p></li><li data-start=777 data-end=826><p data-start=779 data-end=826><strong data-start=779 data-end=808>Extended warranty options</strong> for peace of mind</p></li><li data-start=827 data-end=846><p data-start=829 data-end=846>Trade-ins welcome</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=848 data-end=885>✅ Why Buy This Corolla Hatchback?</h3><p data-start=886 data-end=1125>The <strong data-start=890 data-end=921>Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE</strong> is known for outstanding reliability, low ownership costs, and sporty design. With only <strong data-start=1010 data-end=1023>73,000 km</strong>, this 2023 model is ideal for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone seeking a dependable hatchback.</p><p data-start=1127 data-end=1216>📍 Priced at <strong data-start=1140 data-end=1173>$23,799 plus tax and license</strong> – excellent value for a late-model Toyota!</p><hr data-start=1218 data-end=1221><h3 data-start=1223 data-end=1238>📍 Sold by:</h3><p data-start=1239 data-end=1332><strong data-start=1239 data-end=1265>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=1265 data-end=1268>2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12<br data-start=1306 data-end=1309>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</p><p data-start=1334 data-end=1461>📞 <strong data-start=1337 data-end=1354>Call or Text:</strong> 905-808-1198<br data-start=1367 data-end=1370>🌐 <strong data-start=1373 data-end=1385>Website:</strong> <a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1386 data-end=1414>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a><br data-start=1414 data-end=1417>📧 <strong data-start=1420 data-end=1430>Email:</strong> <a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=1431 data-end=1461>mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=1463 data-end=1553>📞 <strong data-start=1466 data-end=1511>Contact us today to book your test drive!</strong><br data-start=1511 data-end=1514>This Corolla Hatchback won’t last long.</p>

2023 Toyota Corolla