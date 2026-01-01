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<strong>2023 Toyota Corolla SE Upgrade</strong> <span>This </span><span>2023 Toyota Corolla SE Upgrade</span><span> combines sporty styling, proven Toyota reliability, and excellent fuel efficiency in a refined compact sedan. The SE Upgrade package adds premium comfort and technology while maintaining the Corolla’s practical design and responsive driving experience.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><span>2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder engine producing 169 horsepower</span><span>, paired with a </span><span>CVT Automatic Transmission</span><span> and </span><span>Front-Wheel Drive</span><span>, the Corolla delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and impressive everyday efficiency.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span> • SE Upgrade Package • 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder Engine – 169 HP • CVT Automatic Transmission • Front-Wheel Drive • Sport-Tuned Suspension • Heated Front Sport Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Moonroof • Smart Key with Push-Button Start • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Wireless Phone Charging • Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 • Adaptive Cruise Control • Lane Tracing Assist • Blind Spot Monitor • Rear Cross Traffic Alert • Backup Camera • LED Headlights • 18-Inch Alloy Wheels</span> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2023 Toyota Corolla

30,714 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade

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14509171

2023 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14509171
  2. 14509171
  3. 14509171
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Used
30,714KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE9PP167681

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,714 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota Corolla SE Upgrade

This 2023 Toyota Corolla SE Upgrade combines sporty styling, proven Toyota reliability, and excellent fuel efficiency in a refined compact sedan. The SE Upgrade package adds premium comfort and technology while maintaining the Corolla’s practical design and responsive driving experience.




Powered by a 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder engine producing 169 horsepower, paired with a CVT Automatic Transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, the Corolla delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and impressive everyday efficiency.




Factory Options & Features:



• SE Upgrade Package

• 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder Engine – 169 HP

• CVT Automatic Transmission

• Front-Wheel Drive

• Sport-Tuned Suspension

• Heated Front Sport Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Power Moonroof

• Smart Key with Push-Button Start

• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Wireless Phone Charging

• Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Lane Tracing Assist

• Blind Spot Monitor

• Rear Cross Traffic Alert

• Backup Camera

• LED Headlights

• 18-Inch Alloy Wheels









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Toyota Corolla