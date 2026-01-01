$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota Corolla
SE Upgrade
2023 Toyota Corolla
SE Upgrade
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,714KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE9PP167681
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,714 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Toyota Corolla SE Upgrade
This 2023 Toyota Corolla SE Upgrade combines sporty styling, proven Toyota reliability, and excellent fuel efficiency in a refined compact sedan. The SE Upgrade package adds premium comfort and technology while maintaining the Corolla’s practical design and responsive driving experience.
Powered by a 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder engine producing 169 horsepower, paired with a CVT Automatic Transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, the Corolla delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and impressive everyday efficiency.
Factory Options & Features:
• SE Upgrade Package
• 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder Engine – 169 HP
• CVT Automatic Transmission
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Sport-Tuned Suspension
• Heated Front Sport Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Moonroof
• Smart Key with Push-Button Start
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Phone Charging
• Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Lane Tracing Assist
• Blind Spot Monitor
• Rear Cross Traffic Alert
• Backup Camera
• LED Headlights
• 18-Inch Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
This 2023 Toyota Corolla SE Upgrade combines sporty styling, proven Toyota reliability, and excellent fuel efficiency in a refined compact sedan. The SE Upgrade package adds premium comfort and technology while maintaining the Corolla’s practical design and responsive driving experience.
Powered by a 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder engine producing 169 horsepower, paired with a CVT Automatic Transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, the Corolla delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and impressive everyday efficiency.
Factory Options & Features:
• SE Upgrade Package
• 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder Engine – 169 HP
• CVT Automatic Transmission
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Sport-Tuned Suspension
• Heated Front Sport Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Moonroof
• Smart Key with Push-Button Start
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Phone Charging
• Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Lane Tracing Assist
• Blind Spot Monitor
• Rear Cross Traffic Alert
• Backup Camera
• LED Headlights
• 18-Inch Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-XXXX(click to show)
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2023 Toyota Corolla