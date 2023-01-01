Menu
<p>Stand out with style and confidence in this 2023 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid XLE AWD.</p> <p>Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four (4) cylinder hybrid engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Toyotas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).</p> <p>Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, power driver seat, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, heated steering wheel, high beam assist, power liftgate, dual automatic climate control, heated front seats, traction control, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.<br /> <br /> Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2023 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid XLE AWDwill bring!</p> <p>PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL<br /> <br /> <br /> Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].</p>

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,548 KM

Stand out with style and confidence in this 2023 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid XLE AWD.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four (4) cylinder hybrid engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Toyotas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, power driver seat, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, heated steering wheel, high beam assist, power liftgate, dual automatic climate control, heated front seats, traction control, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2023 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid XLE AWDwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

AWD
CVT

