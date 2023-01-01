2023 Volkswagen Jetta

$36,690 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10152624

10152624 Stock #: 026671

026671 VIN: 3VWSM7BU7PM026671

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Remote Starter Seating Leather Interior Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.