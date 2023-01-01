Menu
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

50 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

comfortline

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10337382
  • Stock #: 046896
  • VIN: 3VWEM7BU3PM046896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description


2023 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA COMFORTLINE

Comes with DIGITAL CLUSTER, REMOTE STARTER, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, POWER STEERING, AM/FM STEREO and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Email B Town Auto Sales

