2023 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10402845

10402845 Stock #: 057819

057819 VIN: 3vwem7bu7pm057819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Remote Starter Seating Leather Interior Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.