2023 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10507494

10507494 Stock #: 046729

046729 VIN: 3vwgm7bu5pm046729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 046729

Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Remote Starter Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features Sun Roof USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.